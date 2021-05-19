Kestrel Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.20% of NetScout Systems worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,010,000 after buying an additional 463,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,484,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 143,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 257,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,644. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.