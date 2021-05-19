KeyCorp Lowers The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $740.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $851.00 to $740.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $508.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $269.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $662.90 and a 200-day moving average of $767.67.

The Trade Desk’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,266 shares of company stock worth $85,508,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

