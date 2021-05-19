keyTango Price Down 53.9% Over Last 7 Days (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. keyTango has a total market cap of $689,956.72 and approximately $30,635.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, keyTango has traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get keyTango alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00076831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.95 or 0.01167058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00101594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054719 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,422 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for keyTango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for keyTango and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.