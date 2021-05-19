Kineko (KKO) Tops One Day Volume of $162,984.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Kineko has traded flat against the dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $162,984.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00004571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00092391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00350021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00220620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.01233221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039790 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,810,711 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

