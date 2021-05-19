Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

