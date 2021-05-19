Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Earnings History for Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

