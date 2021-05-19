Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 1,087,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,847. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

KC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.