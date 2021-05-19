KLAYswap Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.37 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $262.98 million and $11.37 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $33.78 or 0.00088836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00071829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00339325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00182957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.01018994 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033073 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.