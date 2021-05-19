Klever Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.30 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $235.96 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00092391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00350021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00220620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.01233221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039790 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

