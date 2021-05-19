Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,255 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.27. 69,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.