Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,331,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.17. 425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.