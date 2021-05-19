Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,902 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 649,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 346,377 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,259,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.