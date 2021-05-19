Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 599 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $199.73. 47,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,348. 3M has a 1-year low of $144.60 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

