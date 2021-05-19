Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,838 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $114.71. 132,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

