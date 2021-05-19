Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE XL opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04).

XL Fleet Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

