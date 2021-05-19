Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $237.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.