Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,126,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,828,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $62.63.

