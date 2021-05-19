Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,651 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

