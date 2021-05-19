KuCoin Shares Market Capitalization Achieves $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00078117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.01266368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00056109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00103725 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

