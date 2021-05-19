Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KHNGY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

KHNGY opened at $64.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

