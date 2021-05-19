Kuke Music (KUKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Shares of KUKE stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.