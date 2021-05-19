Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

