Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

