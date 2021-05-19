Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SoFi Social 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Social 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.32% of SoFi Social 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Social 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of SFYF stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. SoFi Social 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

