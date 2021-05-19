Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $170,000 in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VG Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VG Acquisition by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in VG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $732,000.

Get VG Acquisition alerts:

VGAC opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. VG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for VG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.