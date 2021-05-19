Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

