Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

NYSE LIN opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.18. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $189.86 and a 12-month high of $303.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

