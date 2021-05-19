Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $98.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26.

