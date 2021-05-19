Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 707.60 ($9.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 718 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 673.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.