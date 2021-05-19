Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.35

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

