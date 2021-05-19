Landbox Hits Market Capitalization of $9.22 Million (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $9.22 million and $57,370.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00071112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00336985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00193254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.01149505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00037916 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

