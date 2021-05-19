LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.93 ($79.92).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.66 ($73.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is €62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.91.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More: Tariff

Analyst Recommendations for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit