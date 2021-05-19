LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.93 ($79.92).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.66 ($73.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is €62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.91.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

