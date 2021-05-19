Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 229.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

FANG opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

