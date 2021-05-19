Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.97 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

