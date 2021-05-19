Larson Financial Group LLC Has $320,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 351.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter.

LDSF stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

