Larson Financial Group LLC Has $632,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.