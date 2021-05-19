Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 459 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $20,930.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $191,526.76.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $70,004,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,178 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.