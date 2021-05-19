Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce $4.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.17 billion. Lear posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $21.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

LEA stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $183.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.26. Lear has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,014,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,832,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.