Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LEA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $184.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear has a 1 year low of $100.74 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 573.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Lear by 8.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Lear by 326.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 109.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth about $445,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

