LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

May 19th, 2021

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €164.30 ($193.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.88 ($161.04).

LEG stock opened at €117.90 ($138.71) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.92.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

