Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%.

Legend Biotech stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 8,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,896. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

