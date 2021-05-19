Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 7.6%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.84. Approximately 9,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 375,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $3,654,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $47,570,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $3,752,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

