Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $382.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.98 and a 200-day moving average of $362.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

