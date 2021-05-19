Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

