Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $840.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $815.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.22. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.83 and a 12 month high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.