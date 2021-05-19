Leslie J. Rechan Sells 13,240 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PRO opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

