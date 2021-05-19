Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.59

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 1765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 337.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 67,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 71.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 231,950 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $429,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

