Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.59

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 1765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.
About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.