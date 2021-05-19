Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

LILA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 12,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,303. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. Analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529 in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

