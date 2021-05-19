Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.
Shares of DPEU opened at GBX 72.22 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.99. DP Eurasia has a 52-week low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.
About DP Eurasia
