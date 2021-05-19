Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Shares of DPEU opened at GBX 72.22 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.99. DP Eurasia has a 52-week low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.