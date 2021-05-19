Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $340.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $311.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $298.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.18. The company has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12-month low of $189.86 and a 12-month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Linde by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

