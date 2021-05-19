Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.71

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 232759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,372 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.